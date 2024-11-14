Driver charged with killing 73-year-old farmer in Virginia hit-and-run

A driver is charged with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly hit a 73-year-old farmer who was checking his mail in Fauquier County, Virginia and drove away, according to Virginia State Police.

Dennis Dunning, 54, was arrested and taken into custody without incident at his home in Catlett, Virginia on Wednesday. He is also charged with felony hit-and-run and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Police are still looking for the second driver.

Dunning was taken to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

A farmer named Garland Heddings was crossing a road on Friday after going to his mailbox on Route 806 when he was hit and killed. Police initially said they were looking for two drivers.

Police believe just as Heddings crossed back from the mailbox, he was struck by a northbound vehicle, and then hit by a second vehicle traveling southbound. Neither driver stopped to help.

Another driver pulled over to call 911 but Heddings died on the scene.

Police found vehicle parts leading them to believe a silver 2001-2003 Nissan Frontier first hit Heddings. There would be damage to the front end and driver’s side.

Police records also show that Dunning has had DUIs in the past.

Anyone with information is urged to call Virginia State Police.