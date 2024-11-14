Crime and Courts

Driver charged with killing 73-year-old farmer in Virginia hit-and-run

Dennis Dunning was one of two drivers involved in the hit-and-run that killed a 73-year-old farmer in Fauquier County while he was checking his mail.

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver is charged with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly hit a 73-year-old farmer who was checking his mail in Fauquier County, Virginia and drove away, according to Virginia State Police.

Dennis Dunning, 54, was arrested and taken into custody without incident at his home in Catlett, Virginia on Wednesday. He is also charged with felony hit-and-run and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Police are still looking for the second driver.

Dunning was taken to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Fairfax County 18 hours ago

Two Park Police officers cleared in 2017 killing of Bijan Ghaisar on GW Parkway

Prince George's County 10 hours ago

Mel Franklin sentenced 1 year jail time, $133,000 restitution for missing campaign funds

A farmer named Garland Heddings was crossing a road on Friday after going to his mailbox on Route 806 when he was hit and killed. Police initially said they were looking for two drivers.

Police believe just as Heddings crossed back from the mailbox, he was struck by a northbound vehicle, and then hit by a second vehicle traveling southbound. Neither driver stopped to help.

Another driver pulled over to call 911 but Heddings died on the scene.

Police found vehicle parts leading them to believe a silver 2001-2003 Nissan Frontier first hit Heddings. There would be damage to the front end and driver’s side.

Police records also show that Dunning has had DUIs in the past.

Anyone with information is urged to call Virginia State Police.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsVirginiaNorthern VirginiaFauquier County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us