Mel Franklin sentenced 1 year jail time, $133,000 restitution for missing campaign funds

Former Prince George's County Council Member Mel Franklin will spend one year in jail and pay $133,000 in restitution after pleading guilty this past summer to illegally using money from his campaign fund for personal use.

The sentencing hearing was expected to be quick, but in the end, it took about an hour and a half. His attorney laid out a case for him to get probation, but the judge didn't agree.

However, the judge said he could report to jail to begin serving his term the day after Thanksgiving, allowing him to spend the holiday with his family.

The former Prince George's County Council Member admitted to stealing more than $100,000 of his own campaign money. Prosecutors say he used the account like it was his own piggy bank to afford what she called his “over the top” lifestyle.

Prosecutors say Franklin also got another DUI after he pled guilty in this case. He had one previously, so that did not help him in court with the judge.

Franklin’s attorney said that he has struggled with alcohol, particularly after his divorce and the death of his mom, and he did ask again for leniency, but the judge didn't agree.

For the first time Franklin spoke in court Wednesday and apologized. He said that he was sorry and that there was no excuse for his behavior.

