1 Dog Lost After I-270 Crash Reunited With Owner, Another Still Missing

One dog found, one more to go.

A local organization says one of two dogs lost after a crash on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, in late December is back with its owner.

"Ena is back with Brian!! One down one to go - we are still searching for Caleb!" Lost Animal Resource Group posted on its Facebook page Sunday.

The group says it's used traps, cameras, tracking, sightings and more to help Brian Shelton find his dogs since they took off after the crash on Dec. 28.

Shelton, who lives in North Carolina, was driving northbound on I-270 near the Comus Road overpass in Montgomery County when the crash happened.

As he tried to get out of his mangled truck, passersby showed up to help.

"Somebody pulled the passenger door open to check on me and [the dogs] went bolting out the door, running down the highway," Shelton previously told News4.

Shelton and his son Kyle returned to the area after the holidays to help in the search for the dogs.

"Since Caleb's been missing, all I can think about is him and I just really miss him," Kyle Shelton said.

Caleb is a black pit bull with white on his chest.

Anyone who believes they have seen Caleb can call 704-936-6442 or 301-651-7785.