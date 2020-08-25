1 Dead After Reckless Driver Forced SUV Into Oncoming Traffic on Suitland Parkway

A woman has died and four other people are hurt after a reckless driver hit at least three vehicles on Suitland Parkway on Tuesday and forced an SUV into oncoming traffic, D.C.’s police chief says. Officers are still looking for the driver who caused the crash and fled the scene.

A woman was headed toward D.C. on Suitland Parkway Tuesday morning when a man in a black car hit the SUV she was inside and forced the vehicle into opposing traffic, D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham said.

“It’s a tragic, tragic traffic crash,” he said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was in the SUV with a man and a 13-year-old. They received injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The reckless driver is in a black car, a witness said, providing few other details. The car is likely to have damage from the multiple crashes.

“We have all our units our there to see if we can find this vehicle,” Newsham said.

The reckless driver was headed inbound on Suitland Parkway near the Maryland line just before 9 a.m. when he hit at least three other vehicles. One of those vehicles, the SUV, crossed the median and crashed into a van head-on. Photos from D.C. Fire and EMS show a crushed SUV and what appears to be a van for the carpet cleaning company Stanley Steemer. The company's corporate headquarters did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

A van full of Secret Service officers happened to be in the area and treated the victims. A photo shows nine men wearing face masks.

D.C. crews arrived soon after and found people hurt in both vehicles. The woman was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and died a short time later.

Four other people were hurt, including the man and 13-year-old.

Suitland Parkway was closed in both directions for hours. As of about 1 p.m., lanes headed toward D.C. had reopened but lanes headed away from the city were still shut down.

Once found, the reckless driver may face charges of reckless driving and negligent homicide, the police chief said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.