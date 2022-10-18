1 Dead, 2 Injured in DC Triple Shooting

One person is dead and two people are injured after a triple shooting in Congress Heights in Washington, D.C. Monday, authorities say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood at 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found three men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another victim was taken to a hospital while conscious and breathing. Their current condition is unknown. The third man arrived at the hospital on his own and is expected to survive, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The three victims’ names and ages were not immediately released.

The shooting is under investigation.