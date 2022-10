D.C. police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a baby inside Monday evening.

Police say the man took off in a car that was left running at the corner of 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE about 6 p.m. About five minutes down the road, police say the thief crashed the car in the northbound lanes of DC-295, near Benning Road NE.

The baby was not hurt.

The man is facing multiple charges.