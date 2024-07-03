1 dead, 2 hurt after Forestville triple shooting

One man died and two other men are hurt after a triple shooting in Forestville, Maryland.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood near Penn Mar Shopping Center, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital. The third man was treated at the scene.

Police investigated the scene until about 5:15 a.m., roughly seven hours after they began.

A potential motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Police are still searching for the shooter.

