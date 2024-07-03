Man recalls being saved from Southeast DC apartment fire

As flames ripped through buildings in the Oxford Manor Apartments on Bowen Road Southeast last Tuesday, James Webb, 73, was in a terrible position. The toxic smoke pouring into his apartment hit his fragile lungs, weakened by COPD and other health problems. He is also legally blind.

He believes the knock on his door, and two men he did not know, saved his life.

“They said, ‘You gotta get of here,’” Webb said. “They try to pull me and I’m holding onto things.”

Webb said he would very much like to do is thank the two men who saved his life.

After being released from the hospital came reality: replacement of medications that cost him $200, even with insurance.

Hen said he’s grateful to the apartment complex managers who arranged his stay in a hotel, then offered him a vacant apartment in another complex managed by the same company.

It’s some distance from Oxford Manor, where he’s lived since the early 90’s. It’s a place he knows well and is able to navigate with his disabilities.

He’s confused as to why he was not among the displaced tenants placed in empty units at Oxford Manor.

It could be a long stay in this new, unfamiliar place with little more than a bed and his rescued photos of his late wife and their children.

“Everything is really unusable,” Webb said. “There’s smoke damage, there’s water damage, and the ceiling came down.”

Webb shook his head at the cause of the fire — Illegal fireworks, according to officials — that has caused so much loss and long-term inconvenience for nearly 80 people.

“They had these things, keep pulling the trigger and shoot things out, and they started the fire in the building next to mine,” Webb said.