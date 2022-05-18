1 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash on Beltway in Tysons: Police

One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash shut down part of the Capital Beltway in Tysons, Virginia, late Tuesday, police said.

Virginia State Police said several cars crashed around 10:15 p.m. on the Interstate 495 Inner Loop near Chain Bridge Road.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. No information on the person killed was immediately available.

All lanes of the Inner Loop just after Leesburg Pike were shut down for hours while authorities investigated. They reopened early Wednesday morning.

