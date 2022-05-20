1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Anacostia Shooting

One man died and another is wounded after a shooting late Thursday in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast D.C., police said.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of V Street SE just before 9:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. They found the two victims.

Both men were taken to a hospital, and one was pronounced dead. Information on the severity of the other man’s injuries was not released.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No information on a suspect was released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.