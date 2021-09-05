1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Two Sunday Shootings on Same Block in Northwest DC

A man was shot and killed and another man was hurt in two shootings hours apart in the same block of Northwest D.C. Sunday, police said.

The first shooting happened at about 2:07 a.m., D.C. police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Morton Street NW but found no victim. Shortly after, a man walked into a hospital for treatment of "non-life threatening gunshot wounds," police said.

A vehicle of interest, described as possibly being a dark Lexus, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Officers responded to the second shooting at around 7:10 p.m. on the same block. There, first responders found a victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's name and a motive for either shooting have not been revealed.

Both of these shootings happened just a day after three people were shot and killed and another three were hurt on the 600 block of Longfellow Street NW.

Police Chief Robert Contee spoke on Saturday night about the "sickness" of gun violence.

“It’s very frustrating, and we’ve been talking about gun violence for a long time," he said. "We know that this issue is not unique to Washington, D.C., but I think it speaks to the overall sickness that we’re seeing in our community — that sickness being gun violence."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.