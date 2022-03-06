1 Arrested, 1 At Large After Vehicle Drives Through Security Checkpoint on Joint Base Andrews

One person was detained and another is still at large after a vehicle drove through the security checkpoint on Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday, authorities said.

At around 9 p.m., one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the base’s main gate, officials from Joint Base Andrews said in a press release.

“The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle,” the release reads.

Two people fled the vehicle. One person was caught with a weapon and another is still on the loose, authorities said.

Vice President Kamala Harris' office said all cabinet members are safely off of the premises and that her staffers are also all safely gone.

No shots were fired in the case. The main gate is closed and base traffic is being diverted to the Virginia gate, according to officials.

More information about the circumstances of the shooting was not provided.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.