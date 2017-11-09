1 Dead, 1 Injured in NW DC Shooting

One man is dead and another was injured in a shooting Northwest Washington Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW about midnight.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. That victim has not been identified. Police say a second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Several roads in the area are closed for the police investigation. The 5500 block of Illinois Avenue, the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue and the intersection of 9th and Kennedy streets are closed.