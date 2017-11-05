Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who is missing again after being kidnapped by a man accused of being in a gang last month.

Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz left her Woodbridge home voluntarily about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police say she needs help and is endangered.

Police describe her as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Aguilar-Cruz was the subject of an Amber Alert on Oct. 16 after she was kidnapped from a party, News4 previously reported.

Roberto Medrano Segovia, 21, was charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement Aguilar-Cruz found safe.

Segovia and the victim were at a party on Danville Road early Oct. 15 when they got into an argument that turned physical. Other people at the party helped the victim, and the two were separated

At that point, police say Segovia pulled out a knife and claimed to be a member of the gang MS-13. Segovia left the home, but returned a short time later with other people, according to police.

He then allegedly used a sharp item to deflate three tires on a vehicle belonging to one of the people who helped the victim.

Witnesses told police they saw Segovia force the victim into his car, seemingly against her will.

An Amber Alert was issued for the teen, and police soon learned the two were at a home on Barksdale Street in Woodbridge.

A man and woman at the home gave officers fake names, but they were quickly identified and questioned about the incident.

Police say the teen was located unharmed and returned to her family.

Segovia was arrested and is being held without bond.