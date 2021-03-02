COVID-19 and Nursing Homes

‘I'm So Happy': Nursing Home Residents Ready for Life After Vaccinations

"We're probably gonna have some good years soon. Very soon," one nursing home resident said

By Aimee Cho

NBC Washington

When lockdown began last March, many seniors had to watch loved ones and life in general behind windows in an effort to remain safe. But new numbers from inside nursing homes show that the COVID-19 vaccines are working, and residents who are fully vaccinated have plans to take advantage of it.

“Being able to see friends and possibly go places that we haven’t been able to go ... gives us something to look forward to,” said Jean Belton, a resident at the Tribute at The Glen, a senior living home in Woodbridge.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Belton said that the vaccines are making a difference among the community. “I think mentally it makes a difference, too,” she said.

Many residents are looking forward to getting the little things back, like shopping, the movie theatre or walks at the park.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Maybe even ice cream, I don’t know,” said Barbara Stubbs, another resident at Tribute at The Glen. “It is nice to get out for a bit.”

During the pandemic, residents had to eat meals alone in their rooms. The community put up plexiglass panels to give residents some outdoor face time with families.

Local

Calvert County Sheriff 31 mins ago

Shots Fired at Deputies in Maryland: Sheriff

unsolved 2 hours ago

Newly Found Witness Account Describes Decades-Old Unsolved Murder at Prince George's Hospital

"Of course you can’t go out, and that’s kind of a bummer,” said resident Carol Ridall.

Now, the vaccines bring an extra level of safety and some peace of mind.

“We’re probably gonna have some good years soon,” Stubbs said. “Very soon.”

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 and Nursing Homesvaccinecovid-19 vaccinenursing homesWoodbridge
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us