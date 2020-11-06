coronavirus

West Virginia Clinical Trial Studies Charcoal Regimen on COVID-19 Patients

Marshall University is studying whether an activated charcoal regimen can help coronavirus patients.

University researchers began the study to test if it can reduce the intensity of the virus' effects on a patient's lungs, Marshall said in a news release.

About 250 coronavirus patients will be enrolled in each part of the trial. Researchers will provide the medication and monitor symptoms of participants over two weeks.

“We think activated charcoal can reduce the formation of chemicals made in the intestine by bacteria which are capable of worsening the lung disease,” said Dr. Uma Sundaram, a vice dean at the university's medicine school.

Most people have mild symptoms from the coronavirus but severe cases can include shortness of breath and require hospitalization.

