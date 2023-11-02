Study finds Maryland ER wait times are worst in the country

New data show emergency room wait times in Maryland are the worst in the country, according to the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission.

Advocacy group CASA held a rally Thursday to push for greater access to care for the immigrant community. CASA says many wait until their medical issue has progressed, then go to the ER, instead of getting preventative care at a primary doctor.

“It’s thousands and thousands of our families who face this situation, and that is the reason why we have this crisis,” CASA Executive Director Gustavo Torres said.

A hearing in July brought hospital officials together to figure out what can be done. Staff shortages and a lack of bed space are among the issues.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The Prince George’s County Council will vote later this month on setting up a task force to address long wait times and come up with recommendations on how to shorten those visits.

There won’t be a quick fix, said Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay, who spearheaded the effort.

“This task force is supposed to take a holistic look at this whole issue, and the biggest thing I learned from that is there’s no simple resolution,” she said.

Blegay said the task force will involve ER staff, clinics, nonprofits and others to make recommendations within one year.