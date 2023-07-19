New toolkit designed to help doctors detect Alzheimer's earlier

The American Academy of Physician Associates hopes new resources will help earlier detection of Alzheimer’s disease.

About 250,000 people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia suffer from Alzheimer’s. Some patients don’t find get diagnosed until after their symptoms are severe.

“In this area, we don’t have a lot of specialists,” said Jennifer Mohler, who serves patients in Charles and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland. “As a primary care provider, I am the point person for my patients for most of their health care issues.”

She’s using a new cognitive assessment toolkit.

First, medical providers learn about best practices through a series of videos and tests. They learn how to spot the slow cognitive decline linked to dementia or Alzheimer’s.

“Difficult topics like brain health and dementia and aging,” Mohler said. “It gave you some kind of tools and some tips and tricks to kind of talk to patients about how we deal with these difficult issues.”

Some rural offices are first to try the pilot program.

“If I’m able to screen for these patients and to get the initial testing and make a diagnosis, then that allows me to refer only to patients who really need a neurology consult to the neurologist and to be able to help the patients who don’t need a neurology consult just yet,” Mohler said.

The American Academy of Physician Associates is funding the pilot program and says it’s a starting point with hopes to branch out in the future. It plans to release the final version of the toolkit to other medical providers around the world by November.