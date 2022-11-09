Listeria

Maryland Death Linked to Listeria Outbreak Tied to Deli Meat

16 people sickened across six states

By Jonel Aleccia

A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died in Maryland, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meats and in the environment. The bacteria was found at two NetCost Market locations in New York, but health officials said that's not likely the only source of the listeria outbreak because some sick people didn't shop at the store.

NetCost did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

Those sickened were from New York (seven cases), Maryland (three), Massachusetts (two), Illinois (two), New Jersey (one) and California (one), the CDC said.

No further information about the Maryland cases or death was given by the CDC.

Eleven of those who fell ill are of Eastern European background or speak Russian and investigators are trying to figure out why.

Listeria is a persistent germ that can be hard to get rid of from surfaces and equipment. Symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

AP/NBCWashington

