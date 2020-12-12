Four Stabbed During Unrest After Pro-Trump Rally in Downtown DC

Four people were stabbed Saturday during unrest in downtown D.C. following a pro-Trump rally, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The incident happened amid clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters Saturday night. Earlier in the day, Trump supporters rallied in the District. In late afternoon, police said that beyond minor scuffles, there had been no major acts of violence or criminal activity.

But tensions rose later Saturday, as widespread but sporadic clashes broke out downtown.

The stabbing victims were transported from the 500 block of 11th Street NW.

D.C. Fire and EMS said all the victims suffered critical, though not life-threatening, injuries.

News4 is working to learn if any arrests have been made in the stabbings.

Officials also said an assault victim was also transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

In other incidents during Saturday night's clashes, two other demonstrators were transported with minor medical injuries, and two D.C. police officers were also injured during the night, suffering non-life threatening injuries near 16th and K streets.

That brings the total number of injured during the unrest after 7 p.m. to nine.

