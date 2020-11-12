DC Officials Monitoring Groups That Plan to Hold MAGA Rallies

D.C. officials are monitoring about a dozen groups that plan to hold protests in the District this weekend.

Based on social media promotions for the rallies, most of the groups appear to be right-wing supporters of President Donald Trump who dispute the election results.

There are some groups that oppose the president also planning to rally in D.C.

The Million MAGA March and Stop The Steal are planning to rally at Freedom Plaza at noon Saturday, then march to the Supreme Court. Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters that D.C. police are monitoring a caravan of Trump supporters who are reportedly headed from Texas to D.C.

Chris Rodriguez, the director of DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said he doesn’t expect large crowds at any of the protests, but D.C. police aren’t taking any chances.

Police released a list of more than 30 streets around the White House, U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court that will be closed all day Saturday, as well as extensive parking restrictions downtown all weekend.