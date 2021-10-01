Who Must Quarantine? Prince George's Schools Update COVID-19 Policies

Prince George’s County Public Schools has updated its quarantine procedures as more schools confirm COVID-19 cases within the community.

The new guidance explains quarantine and testing rules for people who have confirmed cases, probable cases or symptoms, plus their close contacts and households.

“We continue to urge all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as the best protection against COVID-19," PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson said.

At least 34 Prince George’s County Public schools have reported cases of COVID-19 since Monday, according to PGCPS data. Schools began randomly testing students this week; parental consent is required for testing.

Here’s an overview of the new guidance. The complete policy can be found here.

Prince George's County Public Schools Quarantine and Testing Rules

Quarantines are required for, according to PGCPS:

People who test positive for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 symptoms

Unvaccinated close contacts of those in quarantine

Those with COVID-19 symptoms are generally told to quarantine for 10 days and stay out of school until they’re symptom-free for 24 hours.

Fully vaccinated people who were in close contact with a confirmed case, probable case or someone with symptoms don’t need to quarantine.

The new guidance sets stricter quarantine rules for those who aren’t vaccinated or don’t get tested.

For instance, vaccinated people don’t have to quarantine if they had close contact with a confirmed or probable case. Testing is recommended.

Unvaccinated who had close contact with a confirmed or likely COVID-19 case must quarantine for seven days and self-monitor for symptoms over two weeks. Testing is also required.