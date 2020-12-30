West Virginia to Reopen Schools for In-Person Learning

West Virginia will reopen all elementary schools, all middle schools and many high schools to in-person learning starting in mid-January, the governor said Wednesday.

Schools should reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Gov. Jim Justice said at a news conference.

“We’re failing by our kids not being in school,” he said, citing more failing grades during remote learning and fewer reports of child welfare concerns.

Remote learning will continue for high schools in red zones in the state’s color-coded map, which indicates COVID-19 positivity rates. Other high schoolers will head back into schools.

The state will provide COVID vaccines first to all teachers and service personnel over 50 and then to those under 50, the governor said.

The state Department of Education website says officials have found that “Schools do not reflect transmission rates occurring in the community,” and that transmissions rates in schools during the first semester were 0.02% among students and 0.3% among teachers.

Winter sports and extracurricular activities are scheduled to start March 1.

