Virginia to Launch Statewide Vaccine Pre-Registration Site; Local Forms Close Friday

Virginia is shifting the way it has residents pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccines: Local health districts will close their sites, and the state will open a singular portal everyone can use to pre-register.

The new pre-registration site is scheduled to launch on Tuesday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local health departments were directed to close their pre-registration sites at 5 p.m. Friday.

“The statewide vaccine pre-registration system will provide a unified and comprehensive process for people in Virginia to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine,” the Virginia Department of Health said in a press release.

Residents will be able to start pre-registering for vaccines again on Tuesday when the new site launches.

If you already have pre-registered, you don’t need to take action, VDH says. Waitlists will be automatically imported to the new systems.

Virginia promises residents will keep their place in line. People who pre-registered will be able to check that their registration has transferred properly once the new system opens on Tuesday, an Alexandria Health Department spokesperson told News4.

Over the weekend, Virginia will collect and consolidate the data from all the local health districts’ systems.

Registering for a vaccine in Virginia is a two-step process. First, eligible groups can fill out a questionnaire and pre-register. Later, the health department will contact people to schedule an appointment to get the shot.

Stay with NBC Washington for the latest pandemic news