Virginia Gov. Northam Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors in Public Settings

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is recommending people wear masks indoors in public settings where there is an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, he said Thursday afternoon.

"This is not a requirement, but a recommendation," Northam posted on Twitter.

Northam's recommendation came the same afternoon that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the District's indoor mask mandate for public settings.

Both Northam and Bowser expressed concerns over again-rising COVID-19 case numbers due to the more contagious delta variant.

Virginia's Department of Health reported more than 1,110 new cases Thursday, up from less than 200 a month ago, Northam stated. While masks are effective at stopping the spread, he said, the vaccine is the surest method.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Masks are effective at preventing the spread of #COVID19, but getting vaccinated is the surest way we can bring this pandemic to an end. All three vaccines are safe, effective, and free," Northam wrote.

All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is increased risk of #COVID19 transmission, as the new @CDCgov guidance recommends.



This is not a requirement, but a recommendation. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 29, 2021

In the District, masks will be again required indoors for all people over age two beginning Saturday at 5 a.m., Bowser announced at a news conference Thursday.