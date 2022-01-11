Prince George's County Schools Update COVID Quarantine Guidelines

Prince George’s County Public Schools has released updated COVID-19 protocols in an effort to maintain in-person instruction safely.

The new guidelines cover who must quarantine and for how long. People who test positive must quarantine for at least five days.

People who have a booster shot, were recently vaccinated or had a recent COVID-19 infection can quarantine for less time if exposed to the virus.

If you need a test, Prince George's County will distribute 25,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits weekly at community centers and libraries. The program starts Wednesday; here are test pickup locations.

Here’s a rundown of the new rules:

If You Test Positive for COVID-19

Everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for at least five days. “Day 0” of the isolation period is when someone tests positive or starts showing symptoms, whichever is later.

The isolation period can end on “Day 6” if someone has no symptoms or they have been fever-free for 24 hours without medication.

Upon returning to school, masks are required for an additional five days.

If You’re Exposed to COVID-19 and Have a Booster, Recent Vaccination or Recent Infection

No quarantine is needed if you are exposed to COVID-19 and:

You’ve been boosted.

You were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer shot in the past five months.

You were fully vaccinated with the Moderna shot in the past six months.

You were fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot in the past two months.

You had COVID-19 within the last 90 days.

Although no quarantine is required, you must wear a mask and take a COVID-19 test five days after exposure, unless you recently recovered from the virus.

If You’re Exposed to COVID-19 and Are Unvaccinated or Vaccinated Long Ago

A 10-day quarantine is required for anyone who is unvaccinated or isn’t boosted or recently vaccinated (Received the Pfizer shot more than five months ago, Moderna more than six months ago or Johnson & Johnson more than two months ago).

See the full guidelines here.