Mayor Bowser Seeks Feedback on DC COVID-19 Response

D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser is launching an online survey and virtual town hall in order to receive feedback on the District’s response to COVID-19.

Residents, workers and employees will be able to share their perspective in response to the launch of the ReOpenDC Advisory Group, a committee of leaders examining how to safely reopen the District.

The group will include guidance from former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

“Like cities and countries around the world, the District’s response to COVID-19 has been unprecedented, and so too will be the process of reopening,” Bowser said in a statement.

The virtual town hall is set to take place Wednesday at 5 p.m. Registration is available on the D.C coronavirus website. Participants will be able to ask questions for Bowser, Rice and Chertoff.

“Every resident has a seat at the table and an opportunity to share their perspective, thoughts, and dreams. Our hope isn’t just to simply ReOpenDC, but to be a better DC when we do reopen," Bowser said in the statement.

The ReOpenDc Survey is also available on the D.C. coronavirus website. Residents can share ideas and express concerns about reopening the District.

“As Mayor Bowser has said, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not just reopen our city but to build a more equitable DC,” Chertoff said in a statement. “By working with the community, we will help the mayor develop a safe and sustainable approach to reopen the District and get our local economy up and running, and working for everyone.”