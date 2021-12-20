Maryland's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Nearly Doubles in Weeks

Data on COVID-19 cases in Maryland is available online again and shows the state’s positivity rate nearly doubled in about two weeks.

A cyberattack on Dec. 4 forced the Maryland Department of Health to take COVID-19 data offline. Data on coronavirus cases, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate and more became available again Monday.

In a little more than two weeks, another 28,541 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed. The statewide positivity rate jumped from 5.43% on Dec. 3 to 10.27% on Monday, Dec. 20.

Health officials urged residents to take precautions as multiple variants of the virus spread.

“Delta remains the most prevalent variant in Maryland, and with an increase in cases we are taking steps to support our state’s healthcare system,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said in a statement. “There are more tools than ever before to help prevent and respond to COVID-19 infection. Please get vaccinated, get a booster when you are eligible, and get tested if you have symptoms or plan to travel.”

Additional information on the cyberattack was not immediately released. The incident did not affect the state’s ability to test for the virus or administer vaccines, officials said.

Go here to dig in to the state's data.