Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive for COVID-19, he said Monday morning.

“This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19. I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment,” he wrote on Twitter.

As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible. https://t.co/MjHeoZ5E5J — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 20, 2021

Hogan, a cancer survivor, was vaccinated and had a booster shot. He urged others to get vaccinated and boosted, which has been proven to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The D.C. area is seeing an uptick in COVID cases, as the omicron variant and previous variants of the virus spread. Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, Hogan cited a 150% rise in COVID hospitalizations in Maryland over the past two weeks.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, tested positive for COVID in September 2020. He had no symptoms, and Pamela Northam had mild symptoms, the governor’s office said.

