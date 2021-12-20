Larry Hogan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

"As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible"

By Andrea Swalec

maryland gov larry hogan
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive for COVID-19, he said Monday morning. 

“This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19. I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hogan, a cancer survivor, was vaccinated and had a booster shot. He urged others to get vaccinated and boosted, which has been proven to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The D.C. area is seeing an uptick in COVID cases, as the omicron variant and previous variants of the virus spread. Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, Hogan cited a 150% rise in COVID hospitalizations in Maryland over the past two weeks.

online learning 49 mins ago

‘Keep Schools Open,' Maryland Education Department Says

COVID-19 15 hours ago

Sens. Booker and Warren Test Positive for COVID Breakthrough

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, tested positive for COVID in September 2020. He had no symptoms, and Pamela Northam had mild symptoms, the governor’s office said.

Source: CoVariants
Amy O’Kruk/NBC

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Larry HoganCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us