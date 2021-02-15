Covid-19 relief

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Signs Bipartisan Billion Dollar COVID-19 Relief Package

The package provides tax relief for those on unemployment and small businesses, expands the earned income tax credit and provides $100 million in additional grants to businesses and nonprofits

By Darcy Spencer

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Republican governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, signed a bipartisan, billion dollar relief package surrounded by the democratic leaders in the general assembly Sunday. 

The RELIEF Act of 2021 provides direct stimulus checks to hundreds of thousands of the state’s residents, $500 for families and $300 for individuals.

Delegate Wankia Fisher, who represents Prince George’s County, said she’s happy there will be help with utility bills, housing assistance for those behind on their rent and more money for food pantries. 

However, she is concerned that immigrants who do not have social security numbers, including those who are undocumented, will not get direct stimulus payments.

Hogan said people are still facing a long and difficult winter during the coronavirus pandemic. He remains hopeful as the vaccination rate rises in Maryland, and now more so with a relief package on its way for businesses and families who’ve been hurt the most.

