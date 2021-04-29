Medium Rare Wants to Reunite Families This Mother's Day

A D.C.-area restauranteur wants to reunite 10 families this Mother’s Day.

The idea comes from the hospitable heart of Mark Bucher, owner of Medium Rare restaurants in the District and Bethesda.

“There are babies born during the pandemic that grandma has not even seen yet,” he said.

Last year, his organization delivered thousands of meals to mothers and grandmothers in the D.C. area who spent Mother’s Day alone due to the pandemic.

This year, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, many will be able to safely see mom in person.

Bucher plans to give up to 10 families with ties to the D.C. area the opportunity to fly to mom or have mom fly here in a collaboration with The Elite Collection Senior Living.

People across the U.S. have been sharing videos of “vaccine reunions” with their parents and grandparents on social media.

“It’s going to be harder to keep it a secret if you fly her here, but we’d love to see the surprise reveal when they tell her,” Bucher said.

To enter, email ilovemymom@mediumrarerestaurant.com.

“Tell me how much you love your mother,” Bucher said.

Medium Rare will also, once again, deliver a Mother’s Day meal to moms who need one.

“Hunger still exists; need still exists,” Bucher said.