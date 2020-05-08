Pet adoption

How to Prepare a New Pet for Post-Pandemic Life

By Drew Wilder and Sydney Coplin

NBC Universal, Inc.

There has been an increase in people fostering and adopting animals while in quarantine.

Veterinary Dr. Amber Burton of Wolf Trap Animal Rescue in Northern Virginia said virtual meetings are pairing loving families with rescue animals.

“We’ll post 30 new puppies that come in every week,” Burton said. “We post them on Monday mornings, and within an hour we’ll have over 200 meet-and-greet requests.”

Local

maryland crab industry 1 hour ago

Blue Crab Industry Warns of Collapse, Requests Help

nurse 2 hours ago

Former DC-Area Nurse Celebrates 100th Birthday

When people make the transition back to work, newly adopted pets may not understand why their owners who were once with them all the time will be gone for a portion of the day, Burton said.

She recommends crate training now so they are adjusted by the time you head back to work.

She also suggests preparing them for their feeding and bathroom schedules that will take place during the work day.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Pet adoptionCoronavirus in VirginiaPet Fosteringwolf trap animal rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us