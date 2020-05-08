How to Prepare a New Pet for Post-Pandemic Life

There has been an increase in people fostering and adopting animals while in quarantine.

Veterinary Dr. Amber Burton of Wolf Trap Animal Rescue in Northern Virginia said virtual meetings are pairing loving families with rescue animals.

“We’ll post 30 new puppies that come in every week,” Burton said. “We post them on Monday mornings, and within an hour we’ll have over 200 meet-and-greet requests.”

When people make the transition back to work, newly adopted pets may not understand why their owners who were once with them all the time will be gone for a portion of the day, Burton said.

She recommends crate training now so they are adjusted by the time you head back to work.

She also suggests preparing them for their feeding and bathroom schedules that will take place during the work day.