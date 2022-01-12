Fairfax Co., Mont. Co. Libraries Giving Out COVID-19 Test Kits Wednesday

Some library locations in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, are distributing a limited number of COVID-19 self-test kits Wednesday.

In Fairfax County: The test kits, provided by the Virginia Department of Health, will be available at the Chantilly, George Mason, Reston and Sherwood library branches Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Only 300 tests will be available at each location. Officials recommend that you call your library branch to confirm availability before heading out. Kits are limited to four per household. Find more information here.

The Sherwood Regional Library, in the Mount Vernon area, ran out of tests within five minutes.

In Montgomery County: Residents are now able to receive rapid COVID-19 test kits at any of the county's 19 public library branches. This program began Monday. You can find hours and locations online here.

Rapid test kits are free to residents of Montgomery County. You will need to bring a proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, ID or a bill that shows your address. Residents can get two kits per person per visit, but supplies are limited.