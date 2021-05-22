Excited Crowds Go Out on First Saturday in DC Without Most COVID-19 Restrictions

People are coming back to the bars and restaurants as D.C. lifts all capacity and social distancing restrictions on most businesses and entertainment venues.

In Adams Morgan, things are looking a little more like they did pre-pandemic. People are on the street (many walking without masks), restaurants have tables full inside and out and live music fills the air.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"As long as we see people happy, the businesses are going to start opening up again and receiving the money they've been missing for a while," one man said. "So I think this is just a great indicator of the world reopening."

And if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re no longer required to wear a mask inside in most situations.

"It's good. I think it's time, but I think it should still be done in a cautious way," another man said.

Many, however, said they will continue to wear their masks inside businesses even if it’s not required as an extra layer of precaution while venturing out.

"It's actually the first time I've been out in like, the nightlife of D.C. since last summer," one woman said. "I am kind of terrified about all the crowds because I know it's not just D.C. locals, there's people coming from other states. And I don't know who's vaccinated and who's not."

For some, the crowds of maskless people can be a bit concerning. As people start emerging from their homes for the first time in more than a year, they want to make sure they’re still staying safe and healthy.

Some businesses, like bars, nightclubs and large sporting event venues are going to have to wait a few more weeks before they get back to full capacity.

Whether out for a drink or a bite to eat, it’s a step in the direction of getting back to normal in the nation’s capital.