DCPS to Require Back-to-School COVID-19 Tests, Vaccines for Students 12+

Washington D.C. Public Schools says it will require all students to take a COVID-19 test before returning to classrooms and mandate COVID-19 vaccines for many middle and high school-aged students.

Superintendent Lewis Ferebee will go over school policies, including required vaccines, during a virtual back-to-school town hall scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. on the D.C. Public Schools website.

Masks will be optional within schools.

Here’s more information on the testing program and vaccines.

DCPS Test to Return: Important Dates to Know

All students must take a COVID-19 test on a certain day and report results via an online portal under the test to return program.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade must test and submit results online on Sunday, Aug. 28. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 29.

Preschool students must test and submit results online on Wednesday, Aug. 31 — one day before school starts.

Free COVID-19 tests will be available at schools plus at District COVID Centers, which are located in all eight wards. Here are their hours and locations.

Here’s when you can pick up rapid COVID tests at your child’s school:

Tuesday, Aug. 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24: noon to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25: noon to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DCPS Vaccination Requirements: What to Know

For the first time, DCPS students age 12 and up must have a COVID-19 vaccine this year, the District says.

COVID-19 shots are highly encouraged for all students. Staff members are also required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Other vaccinations, including ones against polio and measles/mumps/rubella, are also required.

For more information, including on how to find mobile vaccination clinics at schools, go here: https://dcpsstrong.com/vaccines/

D.C. Public Schools says your child’s doctor must complete D.C.’s Universal Health Certified to confirm kids are up to date on vaccines.