‘Aspirational' Trucker Convoy From California to DC Could Disrupt Super Bowl, Traffic: DHS

A potential trucker convoy from California to D.C. could disrupt the Super Bowl and transportation in major cities across the country, according to a Department of Homeland Security bulletin obtained by NBC News.

However, the bulletin describes the plan as “aspirational,” and there’s no serious indication it will happen.

DHS “has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers,” the bulletin says. “The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, DC as late as mid-March, potentially impacting the Super Bowl scheduled for February 13th and the State of the Union Address for 1 March.”

The convoy would potentially pick up more drivers as it makes its way across the country to D.C., the bulletin says, but there hasn’t been an increase in hotel reservations in D.C.

Law enforcement has seen references to the potential convoy and how it could impact Super Bowl security on social media, the bulletin says.

There are no references to acts of violence, but a convoy of hundreds of trucks could cause gridlock and disrupt transportation and emergency services, the bulletin says.

The bulletin was sent to federal, state and local law enforcement Tuesday, according to NBC News.

The bulletin comes after Ottawa declared a state of emergency as the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy used hundreds of parked trucks to paralyze the Canadian capital's business district.