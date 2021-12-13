Georgetown University Reports Omicron COVID-19 Case on Campus

A member of the Georgetown University community was diagnosed with the omicron variant of COVID-19, the school announced Monday.

The person is among the first four people in D.C. to be diagnosed with the virus variant, school officials said in a message.

The Georgetown community member “has not been on campus since before Thanksgiving other than to complete a COVID-19 test,” the message said. They were “fully vaccinated, asymptomatic and had recently returned from domestic travel.” Information was not released on whether the person is a student, faculty member or staff member.

Georgetown cited a “rigorous, multi-layered public health approach” to COVID-19 and said there is no indication of on-campus transmission of the omicron variant.

D.C. announced on Sunday four confirmed cases of the variant — the first known cases in the District. Three women and one man were found to have the variant, DC Health said. They each were vaccinated. Two of the women traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday to Maryland and Virginia. The third woman had recently visited Florida and New York. The man had no recent travel history.

