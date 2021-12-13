omicron

Georgetown University Reports Omicron COVID-19 Case on Campus

Georgetown cited a “rigorous, multi-layered public health approach” to COVID-19 and said there is no indication of on-campus transmission of the omicron variant

By Andrea Swalec

georgetown university campus generic
Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

A member of the Georgetown University community was diagnosed with the omicron variant of COVID-19, the school announced Monday. 

The person is among the first four people in D.C. to be diagnosed with the virus variant, school officials said in a message.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Georgetown community member “has not been on campus since before Thanksgiving other than to complete a COVID-19 test,” the message said. They were “fully vaccinated, asymptomatic and had recently returned from domestic travel.” Information was not released on whether the person is a student, faculty member or staff member. 

Omicron Variant 17 hours ago

DC Announces First Known Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant; 4 Test Positive

COVID-19 Dec 10

From Pandemic to Endemic: What to Expect From the Next COVID Phase

COVID-19 vaccines Dec 6

DC to Offer Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines at Home, More City Sites

Georgetown cited a “rigorous, multi-layered public health approach” to COVID-19 and said there is no indication of on-campus transmission of the omicron variant.

D.C. announced on Sunday four confirmed cases of the variant — the first known cases in the District. Three women and one man were found to have the variant, DC Health said. They each were vaccinated. Two of the women traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday to Maryland and Virginia. The third woman had recently visited Florida and New York. The man had no recent travel history.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

omicronGeorgetown UniversityOmicron Variant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us