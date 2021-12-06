DC to Offer Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines at Home, More City Sites

Parents and their children will now be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the same site in D.C.
Starting Monday, library walk-up sites and pop-up vaccine clinics in the city will offer COVID-19 pediatric doses for children 5 and older, as well as the vaccine for adults, including boosters, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced last week.
Three new walk-up vaccination centers, which will serve both children and adults, opened Monday:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G Street NW
- Petworth Library, 4200 Kansas Avenue NW
- Woodbridge Library, 1801 Hamlin Street NE
The Capitol View Library will replace Benning Library as a vaccination site, the District said.
Only two city-sponsored sites, located at the Columbia Heights Educational Campus and Fort Stanton Recreation Center - which are operated by Safeway - will continue to offer vaccines only for those 12 and older, the Mayor's Office said.
The city is also offering at-home COVID-19 vaccinations for families. Those interested can make appointments by calling 1-855-363-0333. Everyone in the home who is 5 or older can get vaccinated, officials said.
These new measures are part of a series of changes the District is making to its vaccination campaign in order to expand access and make it easier for people to get the shot. Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as the holiday season approaches and more cases of the Omicron variant are detected throughout the country.
On Friday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state had confirmed the first three cases of the Omicron variant in the D.C. area.