DC to Offer Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines at Home, More City Sites

Parents and their children will now be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the same site in D.C.

Starting Monday, library walk-up sites and pop-up vaccine clinics in the city will offer COVID-19 pediatric doses for children 5 and older, as well as the vaccine for adults, including boosters, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced last week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Three new walk-up vaccination centers, which will serve both children and adults, opened Monday:

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G Street NW

Petworth Library, 4200 Kansas Avenue NW

Woodbridge Library, 1801 Hamlin Street NE

The Capitol View Library will replace Benning Library as a vaccination site, the District said.

Only two city-sponsored sites, located at the Columbia Heights Educational Campus and Fort Stanton Recreation Center - which are operated by Safeway - will continue to offer vaccines only for those 12 and older, the Mayor's Office said.

The city is also offering at-home COVID-19 vaccinations for families. Those interested can make appointments by calling 1-855-363-0333. Everyone in the home who is 5 or older can get vaccinated, officials said.

Vaccinated…in your own home!



Starting tomorrow, your entire family (including kids 5+) can get vaccinated/boosted in your own home, for free! Individuals can do this too.



Just call 855-363-0333 to set it up. Really, folks, make this happen, do this now! pic.twitter.com/BsjjRfBugS — Council of DC (@councilofdc) December 5, 2021

These new measures are part of a series of changes the District is making to its vaccination campaign in order to expand access and make it easier for people to get the shot. Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as the holiday season approaches and more cases of the Omicron variant are detected throughout the country.

On Friday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state had confirmed the first three cases of the Omicron variant in the D.C. area.