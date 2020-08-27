coronavirus

DC Removes Delaware From List of High-Risk States

By Ashley Clarke

Rehoboth Beach

DC Health put out an updated list of high-risk states with travel restrictions Thursday. Delaware is no longer on the list.

Delaware, a popular vacation spot for D.C. residents, had previously been added and removed and then added again to list of states considered “high-risk.”

The Mayor’s Office said that the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services provided DC Health with updated data that indicated it was safe for the state to be removed from the list.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order requires that anyone coming into Washington, D.C., from a “high-risk” state, who was traveling for non-essential activities, self-quarantines for 14 days.

Anyone traveling for essential reasons is exempt but should monitor for symptoms.

Here's the full list of states with a quarantine order:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin
