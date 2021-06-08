DC Public Schools to Fully Reopen in Fall, Require Masks

D.C. Public Schools will require face masks for students, staff and visitors and keep up social distancing requirements for the next school year.

DCPS says schools will reopen for in-person learning on Aug. 30.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We hope and expect the overwhelming majority of DCPS students will return to full-time in-person learning in the fall,” the district said.

Masks will be required inside the buildings and social distancing will still be enforced as much as possible.

Most students will eat meals in school cafeterias while socially distanced, except pre-K and kindergarten students who will eat in classrooms.

Students and staff will undergo daily health screenings, but temperatures won’t be taken at school. Personal protective equipment will be provided.

The school will also try to limit contact between different cohorts of students.

Later this summer, families and community members will be able to walk through their schools to see the safety improvements in place, including updated air filtration systems with “state-of-the-art” HEPA filters.

Students with a documented medical need can get more information about a virtual learning option here.

COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged, but not required, for eligible children age 12 and older. DCPS says other childhood vaccinations must be up to date.