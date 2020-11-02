DC Public Schools Drops Plan to Reopen for Some Students on Nov. 9

D.C. Public Schools has dropped its plan to bring some elementary students back into schools starting Nov. 9, the district’s chancellor announced Monday. All students will continue online learning.

“We have heard feedback from many in our community about #ReopenStrong plans, and we will use this moment to adjust our timeline and staffing plans for reopening,” Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said in a message to families.

Some elementary school students were set to return to schools on Nov. 9, with some in small groups with a teacher and others in Canvas Academics and Real Engagement (CARE) classrooms. The CARE groups would be taught by a teacher working remotely and supervised by an adult who could be a high school or administrative staff member.

Many students are falling behind after schools closed in March, Ferebee said at a news conference on Oct. 22. He cited an “urgent mission” to meet students’ needs and set in motion a system of offers for families to choose whether to send students back to schools or to keep them home.

Priority for in-person learning was given to students who are experiencing homelessness, have special education needs, are at risk or are learning English.

The plan has faced major criticism from many teachers and parents.

The Washington Teachers’ Union issued a no-confidence vote on Thursday in the DCPS plan.

“D.C’s teachers spoke loudly and clearly; we do not have faith that the DCPS plans to reopen our schools are in the best interest of students,” WTU President Elizabeth Davis said in a statement.

