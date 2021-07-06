FAIRFAX

Virginia Taekwondo Instructor Charged With Sexual Assault

Rochdi Tibta was accused of touching the victim inappropriately while working at Kong’s Taekwondo Learning Center in Lorton

By Ana Álvarez Bríñez

Fairfax County Police Car
NBC Washington

A 22-year-old taekwondo instructor was arrested Friday after a girl recently accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2019.

Detectives charged Rochdi Tibta with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, according to Fairfax County police.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim told detectives Tibta sat her on his lap and touched her on three occasions at Kong’s Taekwondo Learning Center in Lorton, Virginia.

carjacking 5 hours ago

Teen Sentenced to Juvenile Detention for DC Carjacking That Killed Uber Eats Driver

food fare 2 hours ago

Food Fare: H Street's Cane Pays Tribute to Trinidad Roots With Tiffin Boxes

Tibta, of Springfield, worked as an instructor at the taekwondo center from December 2018 to December 2019, police said. He was the sole caretaker of kids at the center on several occasions.

Tibta is being held without bond.

Anyone who has information about the case or believes Tibta had inappropriate contact with others should contact police.

This article tagged under:

FAIRFAXsexual assaultSpringfieldLortontaekwondo instructor
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us