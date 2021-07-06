Virginia Taekwondo Instructor Charged With Sexual Assault

A 22-year-old taekwondo instructor was arrested Friday after a girl recently accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2019.

Detectives charged Rochdi Tibta with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, according to Fairfax County police.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim told detectives Tibta sat her on his lap and touched her on three occasions at Kong’s Taekwondo Learning Center in Lorton, Virginia.

Tibta, of Springfield, worked as an instructor at the taekwondo center from December 2018 to December 2019, police said. He was the sole caretaker of kids at the center on several occasions.

Tibta is being held without bond.

Anyone who has information about the case or believes Tibta had inappropriate contact with others should contact police.