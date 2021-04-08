Two mass vaccination sites in Maryland are set to offer a limited number of walk-up vaccinations, no appointment necessary.

The Hagerstown and Salisbury sites will each open about 200 slots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The sites are located at Hagerstown Premium Outlets and the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.

The slots are limited and there's no guarantee you'll get a vaccine. It’s still a good idea to preregister for a vaccine at a mass site near you.

How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Maryland

Now that every Marylander over 16 is eligible, there are two main ways to get your shot: at a mass vaccination site or at a local clinic.

To increase your chances of getting a COVID-19 vaccine quickly, start by preregistering at a mass site then start looking for clinic appointments. Just don't book yourself two time slots for vaccination.

Call 1-855-MD-GOVAX for assistance if needed.

To preregister for a vaccine at a mass vaccination site: Marylanders over 16 are encouraged to sign up for a shot at a mass vaccination site here.

Mass vaccination sites require you to preregister, then wait for a notification to book an appointment.

When it’s your turn to book an appointment, you will get an email, phone call or text based on your preference. That notification will tell you how to book an appointment.

Go Vax Maryland

To find a clinic near you: Clinics, hospitals, local health departments and pharmacies including Walgreens and Giant are offering the shot. Use the Maryland COVID-19 Vaccination Site Locator tool to find a clinic near you and learn how to book an appointment for the shot.

Many clinics allow you to book appointments, although some may also require you to preregister then wait for more information.

The University of Maryland Medical System is also accepting preregistrations for vaccine appointments. Sign up here.