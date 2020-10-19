Work-Life Balance During the Pandemic

S&P Global and AARP surveyed more than 1,500 full-time workers who also care for children or older adults. You probably won’t be surprised to hear that women are struggling the most when it comes to work-life balance.

“Women already did the lion’s share of the child care and the caregiving before the pandemic, as well as the housework, but the demands have just increased,” said Jean Chatzky, AARP Financial Ambassador and CEO of HerMoney.com.

Chatzky says those demands, combined with the gender wage gap, has caused a huge number of women to take a step back from the workforce. “In September alone, 865,000 women left the workforce. That’s four times the number of men,” Chatzky said.

AARP says companies that are offering flexibility are seeing lower turnover, which is a good thing for both the employee and employer.

If you are feeling overwhelmed, talk to your employer. Tell them what you need to do your job effectively. And don’t be afraid to ask your spouse for children for more help around the house.

“Women have always shouldered the vast majority of the emotional labor as well as the housework,” Chatkzy said. “It’s okay to ask your spouse to take some of that on. It’s okay to rely on kids who are old enough to do some of that as well.”

The AARP offers more tips for caregivers here, and for companies here.