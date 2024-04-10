Walmart issued a recall of about 51,750 Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers after discovering the potential for a laceration hazard.

The megastore noted that the chopper’s blade can run unexpectedly while assembling or when it's not safely secured within the container, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There have been five reports of lacerations, two of which required medical assistance, such as stitches. The injuries occurred during assembly of the product or during cleaning of the product, the recall stated.

The recall covers the mini choppers with model number MS14100094536S1. These rechargeable and cordless choppers have green lids, a white body and a clear plastic bowl where the label can be located.

The recalled mini choppers were sold exclusively at Walmart and online at Walmart.com from August 2022 through October 2023 for between $10 and $15.

It is advised that consumers should immediately stop using the item and contact Walmart to issue a full refund. Buyers also have the option of bringing the item to their nearest Walmart store for a refund.