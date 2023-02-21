Reckitt is recalling two batches of a popular brand of plant-based infant formula "due to a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii," a bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections in newborns.

The British-based company announced Monday the voluntary recall of about 145,000 cans of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula "out of an abundance of caution," noting all of the batches have tested negative for the bacteria no illnesses have been reported.

Still, it is urging anyone who purchased the select batches of ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-based Infant Formula to either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

"We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure," the company said in a statement posted on the FDA's website. "The batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria and this is an isolated situation. After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier."

The affected products were manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022, and sold at retailers nationwide. The recalled batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, and both have the number 300871214415 beneath the barcode. The use-by date is March 1, 2024.

Reckitt said customers can contact the company at 1-800-479-0551for more information or reach out to their pediatrician with any concerns.

Cronobacter is a rare and dangerous bacteria that can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis in infants, according to the FDA. Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

Cronobacter is the same bacteria that was at the center of the massive formula recall last year that shut down Abbott Nutrition's Michigan factory and sparked a national baby formula shortage.