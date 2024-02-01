Criminals are targeting your phone and passcode. Here's how to protect your devices

Criminals are targeting phones and passcodes for a profit, leaving many in the dark as to what to do after.

Your phone holds all, of or most of your sensitive information, and in the wrong hands, it can cause you trouble. Think of all the things your cellphone gives you access to. You can unlock the door to your home, pay for things at the store and even start your car.

So what should you do if your phone is stolen and the thief gets a hold of your passcode?

Dan Ghazi, founder of Dag Tech, a cybersecurity firm that helps businesses protect their information, says there are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

“If your phone is compromised or somebody gets access to it, It’s almost like an endless amount of issues,” Ghazi said. “ You have to be cognizant of who could see your phone,”

Once criminals get your passcode, they can change your Apple ID password, disable the find my iPhone feature and lock you out, Ghazi said.

“They’ll change the face ID to their face. So, now they can unlock the phone and, well, they can use Apple Pay; they can log into your banking applications,” Ghazi said.

Experts say criminals seem to be targeting mostly iPhone users but Android owners are not entirely off the hook. Ghazi said the Apple iPhone is in higher demand and it has a higher resale value.

And it’s becoming such a profitable crime that even carjackers are asking their victims to give up their phones and passcodes before taking off.

But Apple is fighting back. They released the new iOS 17.3 update that includes a new feature called “stolen device protection,” which is designed to protect your information if your phone gets in the wrong hands.

“Stolen device protection prevents your Apple ID password from being changed for one hour, so you have a chance to cancel the request,” Ghazi said. “And you also can’t change someone’s Apple ID from a location that they don’t normally frequent.”

To avoid being a victim, make sure the feature is enabled. Go to your settings. Under face ID and passcode, turn on stolen device protection. Ghazi also recommends enabling face ID on your devices for biometric protection.

How to keep your devices safe from criminals

There are other measures you can take to make it even harder for the criminals.

If you have pictures with sensitive information like your Social Security number or passport, move them to a secure folder that requires an additional password.

Don’t store passwords in your notes. Instead, download a password manager that encrypts the information.

Your screen timeout should also be set to the quickest setting, so it locks faster each time you put your phone down.

All your financial apps should be set up with multi-factor authentication.

If you meet a stranger, never hand over your phone for them to save their contact information. Security experts say that can lead to a trap. They might lock the phone to have you enter your passcode as they take a look and target you later when you aren’t expecting it.

And if you are a victim of this crime, call your carrier immediately to block any multi-factor authentication text that may come in.

“Then you want to call Apple (if you have an iPhone) and report the phone stolen, and they will help you recover your account,” Ghazi said.