World's largest luxury group LVMH posts better than feared full-year sales

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

A Louis Vuitton storefront in San Diego, California.
Kevin Carter | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • LVMH is seen as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, with product lines spanning fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, jewelry and cosmetics.
  • Shares in the French luxury goods giant are currently up around 18% year-to-date, having fallen more than 13% in 2024.

The world's largest luxury company LVMH on Tuesday reported better-than-expected full-year sales, in the strongest sign yet of a potential turnaround in the high-end sector.

The owner of brands including Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon and Hennessy posted revenues of 84.68 billion euros ($88.27 billion) for 2024, versus the 84.38 billion euros forecast by LSEG analysts.

The French luxury goods giant is seen as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, which has faced significant pressure over recent years amid declining China sales and broader macroeconomic headwinds.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

