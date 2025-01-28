World's largest luxury group LVMH posts better than feared full-year sales

LVMH is seen as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, with product lines spanning fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, jewelry and cosmetics.

Shares in the French luxury goods giant are currently up around 18% year-to-date, having fallen more than 13% in 2024.

The world's largest luxury company LVMH on Tuesday reported better-than-expected full-year sales, in the strongest sign yet of a potential turnaround in the high-end sector.

The owner of brands including Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon and Hennessy posted revenues of 84.68 billion euros ($88.27 billion) for 2024, versus the 84.38 billion euros forecast by LSEG analysts.

The French luxury goods giant is seen as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, which has faced significant pressure over recent years amid declining China sales and broader macroeconomic headwinds.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.