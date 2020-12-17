Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: Key FDA Panel Debates Whether to Endorse Moderna's Covid Vaccine for Emergency Use

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A Food and Drug Administration panel is meeting Thursday to vote on whether to recommend the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Before the vote, which is expected to come at the end of the day, the agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will review and debate Moderna's clinical trial data and offer their opinions on the vaccine, including whether the benefits outweigh the risks for an emergency use authorization. 

The FDA isn't required to follow the advisory group's advice, but it often does.

A favorable vote from the committee will likely clear the path for the FDA to approve Moderna's vaccine for emergency use. It would be the second approved for use in the U.S. behind Pfizer's vaccine.

The all-day meeting is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

