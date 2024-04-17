Trump Media shares rise more than 10% in early trading after days of declines

The price of Trump Media shares rose more than 10% in early trading.

The big bump for DJT followed two days of share losses on the Nasdaq.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app, closed more than 14% lower on Tuesday.

Donald Trump owns nearly 60% of the company's shares.

The price of Trump Media shares rose more than 10% in early trading Wednesday.

The big bump for DJT followed two days of share losses on the Nasdaq.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app, closed more than 14% lower on Tuesday, and more than 18% on Monday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The company, whose majority shareholder is former President Donald Trump, began public trading on March 26 with an opening price of more than $70 per share.

Since then, the share price has plummeted. Even with the sharp rise early Wednesday, DJT was trading for less than $25 per share as of 10:04 a.m. ET.

Trump Media, whose market capitalization is more than $3.4 billion, had revenue of just $4.1 million last year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.