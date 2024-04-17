Money Report

Trump Media shares rise more than 10% in early trading after days of declines

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • The price of Trump Media shares rose more than 10% in early trading.
  • The big bump for DJT followed two days of share losses on the Nasdaq.
  • Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app, closed more than 14% lower on Tuesday.
  • Donald Trump owns nearly 60% of the company's shares.

The price of Trump Media shares rose more than 10% in early trading Wednesday.

The big bump for DJT followed two days of share losses on the Nasdaq.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app, closed more than 14% lower on Tuesday, and more than 18% on Monday.

The company, whose majority shareholder is former President Donald Trump, began public trading on March 26 with an opening price of more than $70 per share.

Since then, the share price has plummeted. Even with the sharp rise early Wednesday, DJT was trading for less than $25 per share as of 10:04 a.m. ET.

Trump Media, whose market capitalization is more than $3.4 billion, had revenue of just $4.1 million last year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

